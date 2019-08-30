TODAY |

Christchurch man questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji

A Christchurch man is being questioned over the deaths of five people in Fiji after they were found on the side of a road.

Local police told 1 NEWS findings of the post mortem examination were consistent with an alleged substance ingested by all five victims which resulted in their deaths.

More tests will be conducted by the Fiji Police Chemistry Scientific Lab in Nasova following the post mortem examination conducted on the five victims yesterday.

Police said investigations would continue.

FBC News - which is government-owned - reported the bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal, and her two daughters, Sana, 11, and Samara, 8, were found in the Nausori Highlands on Monday.

A one-year-old was also found crawling at the scene and is in hospital.

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver has a round-up of news from the region. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looked into the mysterious deaths. Source: 1 NEWS
