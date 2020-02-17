Christchurch man who mistreated cow banned from owning livestock for five years

A Christchurch man has been prosecuted by the SPCA for the ill-treatment of a cow that was found to have wire deeply embedded in its leg.

Cow wounded by fencing wire. Source: Supplied

According to a release from the SPCA today, Richard Trolove plead guilty and was last week sentenced in the Christchurch District Court.

He was ordered to pay a $4000 fine to SPCA, disqualified from owning livestock for five years, and has to pay reparations of $975.40 and $500 towards legal fees.

The case began in July 2018 when SPCA inspectors were called about a cow that had been limping for "about a week".

Inspectors discovered a red and white adult female Hereford cow was lame from a wound on her leg that was around 2-3cm deep.

According to a veterinarian who examined the animal, wire found embedded in the cow's leg would have been there for longer than one week causing the cow unreasonable pain and distress.

The animal was euthanised at the request of the defendant due to lack of facilities which would be required to administer injectable antibiotics over a five-day period.

“This cow suffered greatly as a result of her owner’s negligence.” says Andrea Midgen, SPCA CEO.

“The recidivist behaviour of failing to care properly for his herd of cows had been displayed for several years prior.