Christchurch man knocked unconscious in attack by suspected gang member

Police are appealing for information after a man was knocked unconscious by a suspected Mongrel Mob gang member in an unprovoked attack in Christchurch in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A man is being sought by police after a man was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack in Christchurch. Source: New Zealand Police

The man was punched by another man on Oxford Terrace at around 1am on January 31, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said today in a statement.

The man was transported to hospital, where he remains, after being knocked unconscious in the assault.

The suspect is believed to be "one of a group of Mongrel Mob who were socialising in town at the time," Reeves said.

The alleged assailant is described as being Māori with tattoos on his arms. He was wearing black clothing, a black hat and a red bandana wrapped around his wrist.