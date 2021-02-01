TODAY |

Christchurch man knocked unconscious in attack by suspected gang member

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information after a man was knocked unconscious by a suspected Mongrel Mob gang member in an unprovoked attack in Christchurch in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A man is being sought by police after a man was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack in Christchurch. Source: New Zealand Police

The man was punched by another man on Oxford Terrace at around 1am on January 31, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said today in a statement.

The man was transported to hospital, where he remains, after being knocked unconscious in the assault.

The suspect is believed to be "one of a group of Mongrel Mob who were socialising in town at the time," Reeves said.

The alleged assailant is described as being Māori with tattoos on his arms. He was wearing black clothing, a black hat and a red bandana wrapped around his wrist.

Reeves said due to the large number of people in the area at the time, police believe members of the public may have videos or photographs of the assault and/or the suspect involved.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210131/5776, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

