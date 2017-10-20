Christchurch man kills himself after gang threats - coroner

A Canterbury man killed himself after being threatened by a gang over a debt.

Source: 1 NEWS

Coroner David Robinson has released his findings into the death of 44-year-old Kerry Juan O'Donnell, who died in April 2017.

The findings said that on 24 April Kerry O'Donnell received a text message from an unknown person who said that some Head Hunter gang members had been looking for Mr O'Donnell.

Later that day, Mr O'Donnell told his ex-wife that he had until 10 pm to come up with a $1000, and that if he didn't either the gang would get him, or he would kill himself.

The next day, after further text exchanges, Mr O'Donnell's ex-wife became aware of his location and went there with two associates.

At that stage emergency services were called but Mr O'Donnell was not able to be saved.

The coroner made no recommendations but said there may have been a more positive outcome if emergency services had been contacted earlier.

Mr Robinson said the recent end of Mr O'Donnell's marriage had been one factor in his wish to kill himself, but the dominating factor was his fear of reprisals at the hands of the Head Hunters gang.

He said his finding would also be referred to the police for them to take appropriate action in response to what appears to be intimidatory behaviour by members of the Head Hunters gang.

Where can I get support and help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email: talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz: Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed