Christchurch man honoured after paying for strangers' coffee to help cafes post-lockdown

A Christchurch chiropractor has been leaving tabs at local cafes to pay for others’ meals.

Jamie Schwass recognised local businesses were suffering from lockdown restrictions and was determined to make a difference in his community.

This led to him using his own money to create tabs at local cafes and restaurants after lockdown ended so that people could come and claim a free coffee from his tab as long as they bought something else from the cafe.

As if that wasn’t enough, he gave his own chiropractic services for free to those who needed it after the lockdown.

As this week’s Good as Gold winner, ASB surprised him with $5000 to continue supporting local business and a further $5000 for himself.