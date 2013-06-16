Christchurch man found with 29,000 child sex abuse images on work computer jailed for 25 months

A Christchurch man has been sentenced to 25 months in jail for the possession of child sex abuse images and videos.
Corey Andrew Challis, 34, was sentenced today after pleading guilty to being in the possession of 29,380 objectionable images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and exploitation.
They were saved to his work computer and external hard drive.
The Department of Internal Affairs' Censorship Manager, Stephen Waugh, said Challis' employer discovered the image files and reported the matter to DIA.
"It is of particular concern to us when offenders download and view child sexual exploitation and abuse images while at work.
"This can potentially widen the victimisation circle for the children in these images as well as expose unsuspecting colleagues to these abuse images," Mr Waugh said.
If you are the victim of a child abuse crime, visit the Child Abuse: Directory for information and support.
If you or someone you know are struggling, contact organisations such as Safe Network, WellStop and STOP, local treatment providers, or specialist therapists.