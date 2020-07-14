Christchurch man charged with Sydenham murder appears in court

A 28-year-old man facing a number of charges has appeared in the Christchurch District Court.

He faces six charges, including murder, theft, and providing false information to police.

He is also accused of robbing a man of his vehicle and cell phone, and causing grievous bodily harm with a weapon at the time of the robbery, as well as strangulation by applying pressure to the man’s throat and neck.

The 28-year-old appeared via audio-visual link before Judge Stephen O’Driscoll today.

His lawyer Linda Drummond entered no plea on his behalf.

Judge O’Driscoll granted interim name suppression for the defendant and remanded him in custody until May 25 where he will appear in the High Court.

On Saturday afternoon, a 50-year-old man was found seriously injured at Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust on Brougham Street in Sydenham and later died.

A post mortem of his body is scheduled for today.

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of the victim’s vehicle, a grey Holden Calais, registration LDE987.

It’s believed to have left the Brougham Street property at 11.15 am on Saturday, and was later abandoned on Monsaraz Boulevard in Halswell a short time later.

Police are asking anyone who saw the vehicle in Brougham Street or Monsaraz Boulevard areas around that time is asked to call 105 and quote file number 210424/6160.