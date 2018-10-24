TODAY |

Christchurch man charged after spate of sexually-motivated attacks this morning

Source:  1 NEWS

A Christchurch man has been charged after a spate of sexually-motivated attacks in Upper Riccarton this morning. 

In a statement today Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said the 45-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon following four separate incidents.

The man will face three charges of assault with intent to commit rape on a female over 16, five charges of burglary and one of impeding breathing/blood circulation (strangulation/suffocation).

"The five women at the centre of these incidents showed extreme courage and police are providing them with support," Baillie said. 

"Despite these traumatic events, thanks to the actions of these women, we were able to mobilise our staff to the area quickly and locate the suspect."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Operation Linen investigation team via 105 and quote file number 201029/8070.

