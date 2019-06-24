Christchurch man celebrates 100th birthday with helicopter flight over the city

Christchurch man Mel Smith became a first-time helicopter passenger as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

The centurion described the city as "marvellous" as he flew above it.

"I could've stayed up there for another hour," he says.

Mr Smith, in his younger years, was a carpenter, building sets for television and his own home, and until a couple of weeks ago, he was still driving.

Mr Smith has a passion for music and started playing wind instruments at the age of eight and says it may have helped him hit the 100-year mark.

"Playing a wind instrument does develop your lungs a bit, you know.

"I'm very fortunate, very lucky that I've had some good friends and neighbours over that period … what else can you wish for?"

Mr Smith also claims that eating healthy is a good tip for a long life as well as a good sense of humour.

Now that his first helicopter flight has been ticked off, Mr Smith is open to suggestions for his 101st birthday.