Christchurch man, 27, convicted of an indecent act after suspicious approaches

A man has been convicted of an indecent act after pleading guilty to charges in Christchurch District Court yesterday.

Police say the Christchurch man, 27, was arrested following two reports of suspicious approaches on August 6, 2018 around the Christchurch suburb of Cashmere.

"Incidents such as this have no place in our community and we will not hesitate to deal with anyone involved," Detective Constable Juliette Hunter said.

"We understand that these types of incidents can cause a great deal of concern in the community, our message is to be alert, not alarmed.