Christchurch makes list of top travel destinations for 'resilience' following terrorist attack, earthquakes

Following the terrorist attacks on March 15 last year, and almost a decade since the city's deadly earthquakes, Christchurch has been recognised as "a global symbol of resilience".

Aerial shot of Christchurch. (File)

The South Island city was named in a New York Times list of top places to visit in 2020.

Christchurch was number 24 on the list of 52 destinations. It was the only place in New Zealand that made the list.

On February 22, 2011, 185 people died in an earthquake that rocked the region. The city was rocked again last year when 51 people were killed at two mosques when they were shot down by a lone gunman.

The New York Time piece mentioned the disasters when it said Christchurch "continues to prove itself as a global symbol of resilience".

"While earthquake destruction remains visible, downtown has been animated by recent building and restoration."

