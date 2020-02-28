TODAY |

Christchurch Lotto player wins $5.5 million with Powerball First Division

Source:  1 NEWS

A Christchurch Lotto player has won $5.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch and is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Powerball is on a winning streak, with 24 winners becoming overnight multi-millionaires so far this year.

“In 2019 we had 16 Powerball winners who experienced the joy of winning big, this year we’re already up to 24 and there’s still a few months to go,” said Marie Winfield, head of communications and corporate social responsibility at Lotto NZ.

