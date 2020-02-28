Christchurch Lotto player wins $5.5 million with Powerball First Division

A Christchurch Lotto player has won $5.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Source: 1 NEWS

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch and is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Powerball is on a winning streak, with 24 winners becoming overnight multi-millionaires so far this year.