Christchurch Lotto player takes home $22.5m in huge Powerball win

Source:  1 NEWS

A Christchurch Lotto player is $22.5 million richer after taking home the Powerball First Division prize in last night’s Lotto draw. 

The winning ticket was sold online on MyLotto and is made up of $22 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division, Lotto NZ said in a press release.

The winner is the fifth Powerball winner of 2021 and makes up the largest Powerball prize won by a single player in 12 months.

Last February, two players split the jackpot in the $50 million Must Be Won draw, with each taking home $25.1 million.

A Lotto player from the Lower Hutt will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division last night. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Stellin Street Store in Lower Hutt.

An Auckland player has also won Strike Four, taking home a $600,000 prize. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Ashley Ave Superette in Māngere East.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the two winning stores has been advised to write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

