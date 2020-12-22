TODAY |

Christchurch locals welcome two rare tigers from Australia to Orana Wildlife Park

Source:  1 NEWS

Cantabrians lined up at the Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch today to welcome two rare tigers from Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The four-year-olds named Reggie and Scout are the only tigers in the South Island. Source: 1 NEWS

The pair of four-year-old Sumatran tigers - Reggie and Scout - were transferred from Australia Zoo and arrived in New Zealand almost two weeks ago. 

They’re the only tigers in the South Island and are the park’s first major import since the Covid-19 lockdown. 

After spending a week in quarantine, the tigers tentatively ventured outside their enclosure for the first time today.

“These two boys Reggie and Scout are amazing ambassadors for their species,” Orana Park exotic species manager Rachael Mason said. 

“They are part of a zoo-based breeding programme. They are critically endangered so there's less than 500 animals now in the wild.

“So, it's really important we play our part as a zoo and educate visitors about that plight.”

The tigers are from new blood lines from Indonesia. It's hoped they'll be used for the worldwide breeding programme in a few years’ time. 

The species is native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra and is the smallest species of tiger. 

Habitat loss and poaching threaten the species’ survival. 

New Zealand
Animals
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:23
Explained: Why Grace Millane's killer kept name suppression so long after his arrest
2
Series of violent attacks carried out by groups of teens in Mount Maunganui
3
Eighteen-year-old dies after trying to save girl, 12, from Waikato River in Taupō
4
Name of Grace Millane’s killer made public, other sex attack convictions revealed
5
Jacinda Ardern says she sometimes suffers from 'imposter syndrome'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:39

Detective expects more women to come forward after Grace Millane's killer named

Trade Me figures reveal new record rental prices

Small electricity company calls out big provider for 'misusing market power' to make profit

Teaching Council investigates former Gloriavale school principal