Christchurch liquor store the target of second aggravated robbery in 24 hours

Police are appealing for information following the aggravated robbery of a liquor store on Woodham Road, Linwood.

Around 7.45pm on Saturday night, three men entered the Woodham Road Liquor Store, one of them armed with a hammer.

The liquor store was the second target of a robbery on Saturday, with a Night & Day dairy on Ferry Road in the nearby suburb of Woolston being the location of a similar aggravated robbery at 2.30am.

Anyone who saw the alleged offenders or a white Mazda Demio in the area around this time is urged to get in contact with the Canterbury Police.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
02:15
