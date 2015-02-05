 

Christchurch insurance premium hike of 440 per cent to $12,800 baffles homeowner

An insurance company may be attempting to freeze high-risk properties out of the market by increasing their premiums, an earthquake claims advocate claims.

A Christchurch man was left stunned after his insurance premium rose by 440 percent after Tower insurance decided his property was at a higher risk from earthquakes.

Strowan homeowner Roy Howell, whose property sustained minor damage in the quakes, was shocked to discover Tower was going to increase his insurance premiums from $2300 to $12,843 a year.

"Tower [has] decided instead of spreading the risk, that people in high-risk areas are going to pay the high premium. After 30 years [of being a customer with Tower], [they've] come out and sent me an email without any heads up," Mr Howell said.

"I said 'it's just unacceptable. I just can't believe you expect somebody to fork another $870 odd a month.' This will break a lot of people. People are not expecting this."

Mr Howell said Tower engaged a risk management company, which deemed his area as being high risk.

He said his property is on TC2 land, meaning there was a possibility of minor to moderate land damage resulting from liquefaction, a designation shared by most homes in Christchurch.

"No more risk than being in Dallington, New Brighton, Redcliffs, Sumner or Mount Pleasant. I put it to put to them 'where actually in Canterbury can I live without having risk?' They couldn't obviously answer that because there is no answer. We live in a high risk area all over Canterbury," Mr Howell said.

Another Cantabrian who is insured with Tower is earthquake claims advocate Mel Bourke, who said the insurer indicated it was going to use a risk-based price model.

She said it was a sign Tower was trying to price itself out of the market.

"There's certain properties that Tower would prefer to have off [its] books. If we were looking at a truly risk-based model, then it has to take into account in New Zealand - not just [earthquakes], but a number of other things, and that's not being applied," Ms Bourke said.

"If we look [at] the underlying motive, to me, it looks like removing a certain property type off its books that it sees as a risk to its current financial position."

Ms Bourke said she could relate to the stress which Tower's customers, such as Roy Howell, were under.

"I would put the house that we own in a category that's not hugely disimilar [to the property in Strowan]. It's on TC3 land. In theory, it would be a high risk. It's kind of interesting how Tower would making its decision as to which property [should incur insurance premiums of $10,000 compared to $3,000 a year]."

Mr Howell said his property suffered only minor damage in the quakes.

Consumer New Zealand's head of research Jessica Wilson said home insurance premiums rose 140 percent over the past decade.

She said insurers have had to rethink their policies.

"Other insurers have indicated they're moving to take into account risk in their premiums as well. Although, not to the extent Tower has."

Jessica Wilson said it looked as though Tower was sending a clear message to Mr Howell, but hoped other companies did not follow suit.

"Premium increases of $10,000 are basically the insurer saying it doesn't want to provide cover in this area," she said.

Tower, the country's third largest insurer, declined a request for an interview, but referred RNZ to a statement released in March, which said the vast majority of its customers would not see any significant change in premiums with less than 2.5 percent receiving an annual increase of more than $250.

It added most of the customers facing increases were in high-risk locations, such as Wellington, Napier and Gisborne. The statement makes no mention of Christchurch.

Mr Howell had found another insurance company, and said he would be paying hundreds of dollars less per month than Tower was asking.

The Insurance Council said it did not hold data on how many customers it had in Christchurch.

Earthquake damage to Christchurch street. Source: 1 NEWS
Oldest Māori radio station Te Upoko O Te Ika under closure threat amid dispute

New Zealand's oldest Māori radio station's under threat of closure.

Wellington's Te Upoko O Te Ika has been on air for 31 years, but a dispute over its frequency could see it disappear from the airwaves for good.

The radio station holds a special place in New Zealand broadcasting. 

"Te Upoko was all these things - it was language, it was culture, it was music, it was community,"  Te Atawhai Tibble, a Te Upoko O Te Ika former employee said. 

Te Upoko O Te Ika is a trailblazer.  It was the first Māori language radio station, with a frequency licence since 1987. 

But in a recent treaty deal, two Wellington tribes, Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Te Āti Awa got the frequency, and that has created tension.

"It was predicted a long time ago it would lead to major de-stablilisation and possibly the end of the radio station. So this has come to pass regrettably," Piripi Walker of Te Upoko O Te Ika said.

An Iwi spokesman couldn't be reached for comment today. But 1 NEWS understands what's fuelling the problem is that Te Māngai Paho, the government agency in charge of funding this sector, won't release half a million dollars to Te Upoko O Te Ika until the licence has been confirmed. 

Industry bosses meeting today said they were angry at the lack of leadership shown by Te Māngai Paho on the issue.

Iwi Radio Network chairman Rawiri Waru said, "The confidence has gone and we don't know what they are doing to get that back."

Te Upoko O Te Ika has nourished some of the most well-known Māori names in the industry and was a site for Māori activism. 

"Those people are responsible singlehandedly for what we now call Māori broadcasting. And that was important because they took the crown on. And it all happened in the tea room of Te Upoko," Te Atawhai Tibble said.

If no funding is sorted by October, the proud radio voice could go silent. 

The Wellington station has been on air for 31 years, but a frequency dispute could see it disappear for good. Source: 1 NEWS
A community pantry in South Auckland offering people free food that's been donated has spurred the development of over 30 more similar projects.

Locals are invited to give what they can and to take what they need from an outside pantry, or pātaka, in Otara, Seven Sharp reported.

Swanie Nelson got the Cooper Crescent community pantry project off the ground.

"We executed this as a result of wanting to bring something closer to residents that we knew weren't accessing the free resources in our community. There were still barriers there," she said.

Those barriers to people accessing services include, transport, time and shame. 

"No judgement here, absolutely no judgement," Ms Nelson said at the pantry.

She said no-one has to be at the pantry when someone comes, "they can rock up, get out, load up and go".

"It's bringing communities together and allowing conversations to happen, important ones."

As well as residents, local businesses are also helping out, donating bread daily.

And the kindness is catching. Two women, Mia and Candice, who were asked by Ms Nelson to set up pātaka in their own suburbs, Mangere and Otahuhu, have done so.

Ms Nelson wants to see kai pātaka on every street, and not just in South Auckland.

"We have residential properties that have excess fruit on trees and nobody ever uses it, so it's just a waste.

"I would love to see this go viral because waste is a huge issue in New Zealand. But kai is also a big issue and a lot of people are not getting it."

She may get her wish as 11 community pantries are now open and 20 more are being built.

The Cooper Crescent family has involved locals to give and take what they need, and is opening hearts in the process. Source: Seven Sharp
