Christchurch horse owner claims 'drunken men' terrorised her horses, caused one to be shot dead

A Christchurch woman is seeking justice after she claims a group of drunk people terrorised her horses, leading ultimately to one's death.

Gus the horse with his dog friend.

Gus the horse with his dog friend.

Karina Romeyn says the police were called to her paddock on Lake Terrace Road, in Burwood after noticing her horses had sustained cuts and knocks to their bodies.

"Two drunken men had gotten into our paddocks and decided for fun to (terrorise) and chase our three horses, Gus, Charlie and Steve," Ms Romeyn wrote on Facebook.

There were also DB Export bottles scattered in the paddock, she wrote.

Gus the horse with his owner.

Gus the horse with his owner.

"These guys had been drinking and having a very cruel joke at the expense of Gus's life."

Police had to euthanise Gus using a gun because of his injuries.

Ms Romeyn is hoping to find someone who had seen these people nearby.

"We have no idea how long they did this for and what they used to injure, hurt and scare the horses.

"The horses were clearly terrified to have been running throughout the paddocks at such speed. There is clear evidence of this.

Gus the horse.

Gus the horse.

"Help me and all those that loved Gus find these monsters. Please don't allow this happen again to another horse."

Police are aware of the incident, but couldn't make comment about it tonight.

