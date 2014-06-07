Christchurch hit and run victim dies

A Christchurch man who was critically injured while out walking his dogs in an apparent hit and run on Thursday has died.

Steffan Pearce-Loe, 30, left his Dallington home at about midnight to take his two dogs for a walk and was found on the north side of the Gayhurst Road bridge in a critical condition at 2.30am, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson said earlier this week.

Police are continuing to examine CCTV footage in the area, and are working to identify broken car parts left at the scene, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said in a statement today.

"There may be a number of reasons for the driver not coming forward but we urge them to do so, so Mr Pearce-Loe's family can have some answers," he said.

"We would again ask anyone who saw the victim walking two dogs in the Dallington area around midnight, or who knows how he sustained critical injuries, to please get in touch with us."