Christchurch high school under guard after large fire overnight

A large fire which broke out at a Christchurch school early this morning has since been contained.
Six fire engines responded to a third alarm fire at Linwood College, in Avonside, at around 2.44am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
The blaze was located on the second floor and roof area of a two-storey building.
A scene guard is in place, and the road where the school is located has since been closed. A fire investigator was expected to head to the scene at first light.
The school, which is currently under reconstruction, is not operational. It is currently in the process of being relocated.