Christchurch health-tech innovators unite as industry gains momentum

Medical technology could be the next boom industry for Christchurch, with a number of health tech inventors coming from the region.

Canterbury Health Innovation is a network designed to help small businesses grow. Source: 1 NEWS

And with more small businesses popping up, they've now teamed up to form a group that will support, inspire and build the burgeoning sector.

Enztec make precision tools for hip and knee joint surgeons and export a whopping 98 per cent of their product.

It’s joined other companies to form Canterbury Health Innovation, with the aim of helping one another grow.

“As we're trying to enter new markets and coming across challenges we found that we were trying to discover everything for ourselves when really within Christchurch, within Canterbury, there's this huge pool of medical device companies and if we can form sort of a network and we can all collaborate together,” says Enztec Chief Executive, Iain McMillan.

The Chamber of Commerce is also encouraging local businesses.

“Collaboration is important and provides unique opportunities offshore and Christchurch is renowned for pioneers innovators and these guys are the next generation,” says Leann Watson of the Canterbury Chamber of Commerce.

