 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Christchurch to have chlorine levels reduced to address 'taste and smell' of city's water

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Christchurch City Council has announced it will be lowering the amount of chlorine it is putting in the water at some of the city’s pump stations as they attempt to address taste and smell issues.

Recent tests found the city's wells weren't safe from contamination, despite having the reputation for some of the best drinking water in the world.
Source: 1 NEWS

Just over half of the pump stations in Christchurch will be having their chlorine dose reduced, according to a statement released by the council today.

"We have already been given approval by the Drinking Water Assessor to reduce the dose of chlorine at 27 of the 53 pump stations that are being treated," says Council general manager city services David Adamson.

The council says this will reduce the overall concentration of chlorine in the drinking water.

"We are hoping reducing the dose will help with the taste and smell issues that some people have been experiencing, but until we roll this out we cannot make promises.

"The advice we have had from our independent expert suggests the lower dose could reduce the taste and smell issues, but there is a chance it may not make a significant difference.

"That being said, both our expert and the Drinking Water Assessor believe the potential benefits outweigh that risk and it is worth shifting to a lower dose where we can,'' Mr Adamson says.

The 27 pump stations where the Council will be lowering dose have been selected because they are in areas where the water travels down the pipes for at least two minutes before reaching people’s homes.

The statement says that two minute lag is important because it allows enough time for the chlorine to be effective at a lower dose.

At the other pump stations the chlorine only has a minute’s contact time with the water before people start drawing on it so the dose needs to remain at current levels, until alternative measures can be put in place.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

00:32
2
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval


00:15
3
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Watch: Tongan Bear leads Babas celebration with Polynesian dance moves, moments after they put 60 on woeful full-strength England

4
A photo provided by Yvonne Mason of the letter she received from the White House, and then sent back to them after marking it up to point out the numerous grammar and clarity problems. The recently retired English teacher received the letter in response to one she sent to the White House on the subject of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. “Poor writing is not something I abide, said Mason. "If someone is capable of doing better, then they should do better.” -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SLUGGED WHITE HOUSE LETTER GRAMMAR BY CARON FOR MAY 27, 2018. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED.

'OMG This Is WRONG!' - retired English teacher harshly corrects a White House letter and sends it back

00:33
5
An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre “Tic Tac” object seen off the Mexican coast.

Was this aliens paying us a visit? Pentagon papers reveal new details of US Navy’s 2004 strange encounter with UFO

00:33
An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre “Tic Tac” object seen off the Mexican coast.

Was this aliens paying us a visit? Pentagon papers reveal new details of US Navy’s 2004 strange encounter with UFO

An allegedly leaked Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre "Tic Tac" object.

02:05
Recent tests found the city's wells weren't safe from contamination, despite having the reputation for some of the best drinking water in the world.

Christchurch to have chlorine levels reduced to address 'taste and smell' of city's water

The council says the potential benefits outweigh the risk.

00:32
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval

The male student at James Cook High School has been transported to Middlemore Hospital and is awaiting further treatment.

The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

Campbell Burnes breaks down who's rising and falling in Super Rugby.

Obituary: Dick Quax, Olympic medallist and Auckland politician, dies aged 70

The champion middle-distance runner succumbed to his cancer battle today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 