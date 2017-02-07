Christchurch-Greymouth train line closed for six weeks following fire

The train line from Christchurch to Greymouth will be closed for at least six weeks following a fire.

The Midland Line between Cass and Springfield was damaged during a large fire in a remote part of the South Island during the weekend.

The fire damaged bridges, track and signal systems and affected services including the renowned TranzAlpine journey, plus coal and dairy freight services.

Crews from around the country will be brought in to tackle the reinstatement of the line as quickly as possible, KiwiRail group general manager of network services, Todd Moyle, said.

"Hot and windy conditions at the weekend meant several of our bridges along the route were damaged, including one bridge where 12 wooden piles will need to be replaced."

He's disappointed for the tourists who will miss out on the TranzAlpine service, but there will be an alternative bus route.

Mr Moyle said even though there's a lot of work to do, it shouldn't affect the rail rebuild happening on the Main North Line, after the Kaikoura earthquake.