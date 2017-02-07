 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Christchurch-Greymouth train line closed for six weeks following fire

share

Source:

NZN

The train line from Christchurch to Greymouth will be closed for at least six weeks following a fire.

The fire damaged bridges, track and signal systems and affected services including the renowned TranzAlpine journey, plus coal and dairy freight services.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Midland Line between Cass and Springfield was damaged during a large fire in a remote part of the South Island during the weekend.

The fire damaged bridges, track and signal systems and affected services including the renowned TranzAlpine journey, plus coal and dairy freight services.

Crews from around the country will be brought in to tackle the reinstatement of the line as quickly as possible, KiwiRail group general manager of network services, Todd Moyle, said.

"Hot and windy conditions at the weekend meant several of our bridges along the route were damaged, including one bridge where 12 wooden piles will need to be replaced."

He's disappointed for the tourists who will miss out on the TranzAlpine service, but there will be an alternative bus route.

Mr Moyle said even though there's a lot of work to do, it shouldn't affect the rail rebuild happening on the Main North Line, after the Kaikoura earthquake.

The railway line through Cass.

Source: Phillip Capper/Wikimedia Commons

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

West Coast fire extinguished but rail line to stay closed

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:55
1
Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn’t fighting P hard enough.

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

2

Young couple 'over the moon' after huge $18 million Lotto win - that was first believed to be $18k

00:46
3
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

00:43
4
All Black fullback returns to wife Kate and their one-year-old daughter Annabelle Clair as the squad arrives to play Wales at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Done deal! Ben Smith puts family, black jersey first and re-signs with the NZR


5

Bullet hole left in floor of Whakatane cafe during armed robbery, two injured

00:43
All Black fullback returns to wife Kate and their one-year-old daughter Annabelle Clair as the squad arrives to play Wales at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Done deal! Ben Smith puts family, black jersey first and re-signs with the NZR

The fullback's playing future had been a source of debate for weeks. But not anymore.

01:06

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.

00:27
Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts and brought a divided South Africa together.

Flashback: Joost van der Westhuizen throws crucial pass for match-winning drop kick in THAT infamous 95 World Cup final

Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ