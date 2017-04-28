Christchurch gifted two pieces of the Berlin Wall

Christchurch has become the new owner of a Doctor Who themed and student painted piece of the Berlin Wall.

Christchurch City have been gifted a segment of the Berlin Wall painted by students from a school for young people with learning disabilities in Berlin. Source: Newsline

According to Christchurch City Council, two pieces of the wall were gifted to New Zealand by German construction firm EMP Beratungsgesellschaft mbH, who were in charge of dismantling the wall.

Between 1961 and 1989 the wall divided East and West Berlin physically and ideologically.

"The fall of the Berlin Wall was a major event in modern history, not only for Berlin and Germany, but also for Europe and the world," said New Zealand's Ambassador to Germany, Rod Harris.

"Today, sections of the Wall are on display around the world and stand for the peaceful and successful pursuit of liberty."

The pieces of the wall were cleared with Customs in New Zealand earlier this week and are now in storage awaiting a decision on where they will be displayed displayed, Christchurch City Council says.

Cr Phil Clearwater, from Christchurch City Council's Social and Development committee, said they were excited and fortunate to have the sections of the wall gifted to the city.

"They will stand as a reminder of that historic event, just as the Firefighters Memorial made from steel beams salvaged from New York's World Trade Centre after 9/11 serves as a reminder of that world-changing event," he said.

The first piece gifted is the 88th segment of the Wall and was painted in 2014 and 2015 by students from a Berlin school for people with learning disabilities.