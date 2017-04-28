 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Christchurch gifted two pieces of the Berlin Wall

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Christchurch has become the new owner of a Doctor Who themed and student painted piece of the Berlin Wall.

Christchurch City have been gifted a segment of the Berlin Wall painted by students from a school for young people with learning disabilities in Berlin.

Christchurch City have been gifted a segment of the Berlin Wall painted by students from a school for young people with learning disabilities in Berlin.

Source: Newsline

According to Christchurch City Council, two pieces of the wall were gifted to New Zealand by German construction firm EMP Beratungsgesellschaft mbH, who were in charge of dismantling the wall.

Between 1961 and 1989 the wall divided East and West Berlin physically and ideologically. 

"The fall of the Berlin Wall was a major event in modern history, not only for Berlin and Germany, but also for Europe and the world," said New Zealand's Ambassador to Germany, Rod Harris.

"Today, sections of the Wall are on display around the world and stand for the peaceful and successful pursuit of liberty."

The pieces of the wall were cleared with Customs in New Zealand earlier this week and are now in storage awaiting a decision on where they will be displayed displayed, Christchurch City Council says.

Cr Phil Clearwater, from Christchurch City Council's Social and Development committee, said they were excited and fortunate to have the sections of the wall gifted to the city. 

"They will stand as a reminder of that historic event, just as the Firefighters Memorial made from steel beams salvaged from New York's World Trade Centre after 9/11 serves as a reminder of that world-changing event," he said.

The first piece gifted is the 88th segment of the Wall and was painted in 2014 and 2015 by students from a Berlin school for people with learning disabilities.

The second piece gifted to the city, segment 143, was painted at a similar time by a fan of the British television show Doctor Who and is of the police box the doctor uses to travel through time and space in the show.

Related

UK and Europe

Arts and Culture

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Dome Valley kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed


00:20
2
The creatures are in fact a native marine species in New Zealand called the gooseneck barnacle.

Watch: What are they? Bizarre tentacle-like creatures wash up on Gisborne beach

3

Jetstar ranked 'worst airline' in the world in recent survey

00:29
4
Video posted to Facebook shows dangerous driving manoeuvre.

Video: The moment impatient South Auckland motorist uses footpath to beat traffic

02:13
5

Watch: 'Have some mana and come forward' - Northland cop's message to'despicable' RSA poppy bucket thieves


00:23
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Dome Valley kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed

Two of the six people involved in a series of kidnappings and assaults of a 19-year-old have today been sentenced to jail terms.

01:54
A portion of the new infrastructure spending announced yesterday should go towards a high-speed double train corridor, they say.

Should some of the infrastructure spend go on high-speed rail between Auckland and Hamilton?

Auckland's severe housing unaffordability is a factor for the rail line idea, Breakfast hears.

03:53
The age gap between Emmanuel, 39, and Brigitte, 64, Macron is the same as that between Donald and Melania Trump, but it's getting more attention.

'You'd think we'd be able to embrace it as a love story' - dating expert on the fuss over Macron's marriage age gap

The age gap between Emmanuel, 39, and Brigitte, 64, Macron is the same as that between Donald and Melania Trump, but it's getting more attention.


Depression (file picture).

Depression under-diagnosed in Maori, Pacific Islanders and Asians in New Zealand, study finds

Auckland University researchers say this could be because of access to health professionals.

00:28
NASA's Cassini space probe has been exploring Saturn for years and has now beamed back data collected during its voyage.

Pictures: NASA spacecraft completes first dive between the planet and its famous rings

Cassini skimmed 3,100 kilometres above Saturn's cloud tops, closer than ever before.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ