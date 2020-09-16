Christchurch gets green light to establish post-production film facilities

The South Island is set to get a bigger slice of the film industry, now the way has been cleared for production facilities to be established in Christchurch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Crown has sped up the necessary changes to the district plan, using earthquake recovery powers in a move that could bring hundreds of millions of dollars into the economy.

It's a region well established in major international movie productions, consistently delivering spectacular backdrops.

The Luminaries was shot on the West Coast and Disney filmed Mulan in the Mackenzie Basin.

But because there are no post-production facilities in the south, the next stage is done up north.

"Having a facility nearby that has access to those locations would be an advantage and an asset to the New Zealand film industry," film industry advocate Jordan Mauger told 1 NEWS.

He's welcoming modifications to the district plan that open up seven commercial, industrial and rural zones to film production facilities - including Templeton, where he has land ready to go.

"It's about taking off a little bite-sized bit and then seeing if there's appetite to expand," Mauger says.

At the old home of Templeton Hospital, Mauger believes he can have a temporary facility up and running in less than three months, and a permanent one in under a year.

"With the change globally, New Zealand puts itself in a great position to welcome and facilitate more of these big productions, so it's just expanding on that dream I had years ago and then just turning it into reality."

It's providing a much needed boost to the Christchurch economy.

Christchurch NZ's Boyd Warren says the screen industry currently brings in around $48 million per annum.

"Modelling suggests that could be quadrupled through some fit-for-purpose soundstaging infrastructure."