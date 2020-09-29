Christchurch gasfitter who worked on house day before catastrophic explosion to pay victims, do community work

A gasfitter charged after carrying out work at a Christchurch home a day before it exploded has been ordered to pay over $134,000 in emotional harm payments.

Gregory John Smith worked on the gas fire in the house on Marble Court in the suburb of Northwood which exploded in July last year, completely destroying the house and injuring six people.

WorkSafe charged two people under the Gas Act 1992 following an investigation.

Smith, who is a gasfitter, entered a guilty plea when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court in September.

At the time, Justice David Saunders said the charge indicated negligence and carelessness and would likely involve a financial sentence rather than prison time.

In the Christchurch District Court today he was ordered to pay $134,300 in emotional harm payments to the victims.