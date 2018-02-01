 

Christchurch fires under control after sparking on dry and windy day

Christchurch fire crews have brought several fires around the region under control as dry and windy conditions hit today.

Local resident Max Taylor is concerned about the high winds fanning the flames.
A wildfire on Governors Bay Road, near Cass Bay, sparked up around 3pm - the fire was under control by late afternoon.

Around the same time fire crews battled a blaze on the outskirts of Christchurch near Weedons Ross Road.

The fire is under control and helicopters are assisting to put out hotspots by early evening, says a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman.

Some residents had been evacuated from their properties, he said.

Meanwhile, high winds saw more than 2800 Orion customers left without power around 2pm. The winds caused trees and branches to fall through powerlines, cutting power in a number of rural areas.

Rural locations mainly affected included Lincoln, West Melton, Tai Tapu, Akaroa and in Lyttelton.

By 8pm around 2000 customers had power restored, while 640 were still without power, an Orion spokeswoman said.

The strong winds also led to a truck and trailer being blown over on State Highway One near Dromore Road.

