Christchurch fires: Staff at Adventure Park evacuated as blaze moves 'very quickly' towards buildings

Staff at Christchurch Adventure Park have been evacuated due to the wildfire threatening the main village.

Yesterday and early today the top section of the park was hit by the fire.

Helicopters are still battling a fire which caused 40 residents to be evacuated last night.
However, the fire moved down the valley towards the main buildings "very quickly", park spokesperson Anne Newman told 1 NEWS, prompting the evacuation of staff at 1.45pm.

She said the fire was "well out of control".

Strong winds overnight fanned one of the fires on the Port Hills, forcing the evacuation of 100 residents and threatening a newly reopened heritage building.

The Summit Road fire is tracking over the hill towards Governors Bay, and is 150 metres from The Sign Of The Kiwi Cafe - a heritage building.

Helicopters collect water for monsoon buckets at Halswell Quarry to help battle Port Hills fire. Source: Vicky Mills

Civil Defence now says moderate easterly winds are helping with the fire fighting effort at Governors Bay and winds are forecast to change to northeasterlies later today.

About 107 Governors Bay residents were evacuated between 2am and 3am from their homes.

Police and Civil Aviation Authority will continue their investigation into yesterday’s fatal crash.
Some of the residents sought shelter at Governors Bay Fire station while others are staying with friends and family.

People that live on the Governors Bay streets of Bay Heights, Lachie Griffen Rise and Clem Paterson Ln are now allowed to return to their homes.

Residents evacuated from the Teddington, Ohinetahi and Alandale areas overnight can return to their homes from midday today.

Things took a serious turn for travel vlogger Stephen McDowell when the huge wildfire came with metres of his house.
More than a 120 personnel are fighting the blazes including 15 helicopters and two aircraft. 

Canterbury police superintendent Lane Todd says the pilot was the sole occupant of the helicopter that crashed at the scene of the fire.
No further property damage has been reported overnight, and Christchurch Hospital reports that it has received no patients relating to the fires.

The Christchurch Council Emergency Operations Centre is now winding down.

Smoke in the air should be avoided - officials

Medical Officer Dr Alistair Humphrey said smoke has noticeably spread over the city, particularly in the surrounding hill suburbs.

"For the vast majority of people, the smoke will be unpleasant, but carries no risk to their health," he said.

A haze of smoke over Christchurch caused by the Port Hills fires.

"However, smoke may irritate the eyes, nose, throat and airways. More serious symptoms include runny or sore eyes, dry or sore throat, sore nose, cough, tightness of the chest or difficulty breathing.

"Avoid exposure where possible by staying indoors and closing windows and doors," Dr Humphrey said.

Civil Defence advises of the following road closures:

• Kennedys Bush Road is closed form the roundabout at Rock Hill Drive. Including the southbound cycle track
• Worsleys Track from Worlseys Road
• Dyers Pass Road between Hackthorne Road to Governors Bay Road
• Summit Road between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track
• Old Tai Tapu Road between Osterholts Road and Early Valley Road
• Early Valley Road 
• Holmes Road and Holmeswood Rise - Residents are allowed access to their homes but the road is closed to traffic.
 

