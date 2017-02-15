Christchurch fires: Staff at Adventure Park evacuated as blaze moves 'very quickly' towards buildings

Staff at Christchurch Adventure Park have been evacuated due to the wildfire threatening the main village.

Yesterday and early today the top section of the park was hit by the fire.

However, the fire moved down the valley towards the main buildings "very quickly", park spokesperson Anne Newman told 1 NEWS, prompting the evacuation of staff at 1.45pm.

She said the fire was "well out of control".

Strong winds overnight fanned one of the fires on the Port Hills, forcing the evacuation of 100 residents and threatening a newly reopened heritage building.

The Summit Road fire is tracking over the hill towards Governors Bay, and is 150 metres from The Sign Of The Kiwi Cafe - a heritage building.

Helicopters collect water for monsoon buckets at Halswell Quarry to help battle Port Hills fire. Source: Vicky Mills Source: Supplied

Civil Defence now says moderate easterly winds are helping with the fire fighting effort at Governors Bay and winds are forecast to change to northeasterlies later today.

About 107 Governors Bay residents were evacuated between 2am and 3am from their homes.

Some of the residents sought shelter at Governors Bay Fire station while others are staying with friends and family.

People that live on the Governors Bay streets of Bay Heights, Lachie Griffen Rise and Clem Paterson Ln are now allowed to return to their homes.

Residents evacuated from the Teddington, Ohinetahi and Alandale areas overnight can return to their homes from midday today.

More than a 120 personnel are fighting the blazes including 15 helicopters and two aircraft.

No further property damage has been reported overnight, and Christchurch Hospital reports that it has received no patients relating to the fires.

The Christchurch Council Emergency Operations Centre is now winding down.

Smoke in the air should be avoided - officials

Medical Officer Dr Alistair Humphrey said smoke has noticeably spread over the city, particularly in the surrounding hill suburbs.

"For the vast majority of people, the smoke will be unpleasant, but carries no risk to their health," he said.

A haze of smoke over Christchurch caused by the Port Hills fires. Source: Supplied

"However, smoke may irritate the eyes, nose, throat and airways. More serious symptoms include runny or sore eyes, dry or sore throat, sore nose, cough, tightness of the chest or difficulty breathing.

"Avoid exposure where possible by staying indoors and closing windows and doors," Dr Humphrey said.

Civil Defence advises of the following road closures: