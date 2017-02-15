Christchurch fires: Some residents allowed to return home after 100 people evacuated overnight

Strong winds have caused one of the fires on Christchurch's Port Hills to flare up again, forcing the evacuation of 100 residents and threatening a newly reopened heritage building.

The Summit Road fire is tracking over the hill towards Governors Bay, raging 200 metres from the sign of the Kiwi heritage building.

About 100 Governors Bay residents were evacuated between 2am and 3am from their homes.

Some of the residents sought shelter in Governors Bay Fire station while others are staying with friends and family.

People that live on the Governors Bay streets of Bay Heights, Lachie Griffen Rise and Clem Paterson Ln are now allowed to return to their homes. Nearby Allandale residents are still evacuated.

Ground crews remained at the scene overnight to monitor the fires that have ripped through at least 750 hectares of land.

The Early Valley Road fire is stable and is still contained according to Christchurch service spokesperson Riwai Grace.

"Dawn can't come quick enough, fighting fires is so dangerous. If you can’t see what you’re standing on you can do what you need to do," said Mr Grace.

"We'll hit the fires with the helicopters from the morning," he said.

Flames have spread close to the multi-million dollar Christchurch Adventure Park which closed yesterday as a precaution.