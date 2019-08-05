TODAY |

Christchurch family appeals for ashes of loved one to be returned after they were stolen from home

A Christchurch family have sent out a desperate plea for the return of the ashes of a loved one, as well as precious memorabilia, after they were stolen from a home on Friday.

The granddaughter of the woman, whose lower Cashmere area home was burgled, posted about the incident on Facebook, appealing for those responsible to return the treasured possessions that would only have value to the family.

"To everyone in Christchurch, to everyone that has connections in Christchurch, and to anyone that just wants to help, I desperately need your help to get this message around.

"On Friday my Nana's house in the lower Cashmere area was burgled. Ransacked is a better word for what happened. Many things were stolen, but along with these items my Poppa's ashes were taken," part of the message reads.

That wasn't the only thing with sentimental value taken according to the granddaughter.

"A little box filled with personal papers and special mementos relating to Poppa was also taken. This included my Nana and Poppa's Plunket books.

"Just little things you keep to remember someone after they have passed away. These are of no financial value, but they are very special to the family, we'd love to have them come back to us with him."

1 NEWS has spoken to the daughter of the woman robbed, who does not wish to be named, and she is hopeful the person responsible will see this article or their Facebook post and anonymously return the items. 

"They may have thought the urn was a valuable ornament, but the only thing of real value is the ashes," she said.

She also wanted to thank everyone in the community that has shown the family support after the incident.

Anyone with information can message 1 NEWS on Facebook.

Alternatively, the missing personal items can be handed into Christchurch Central Police Station.

Urn similar to the one stolen and family's loved one whose ashes were stolen. Source: Supplied
