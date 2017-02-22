Christchurch Earthquake six years on: 'Doesn't get any easier, that's for sure'

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The Ministry of Transport is facing questions about its employment processes.
Philip Kinraid has been jailed for four years after killing his daughter Esme in June, 2015.
Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.
"In the future we're going to be one of the biggest government departments".
Foran, 26, said being around family and surrounded by "big love" has made all the difference.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More