Christchurch earthquake insurance resolutions hit 1000 since service launch

One thousand insurance claims from the Canterbury earthquake have been resolved since the creation of the Greater Christchurch Claims Resolution Service in October, 2018, the Government said today.

Quake damage Source: 1 NEWS

Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods said at least half of the cases registered with the service had been resolved.

The service was set up following a report into the Christchurch earthquake response, with the aim to give homeowners a "free to access, impartial pathway to settle claims".

Last year, the Government also launched the Canterbury Earthquakes Insurance Tribunal to give homeowners still waiting for insurance claims from the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes a "fair, flexible and cost-effective" way to resolve them, according to Justice Minister Andrew Little at the time.