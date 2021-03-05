Christchurch dog 'suffered significantly' after botched, illegal castration attempt — SPCA

The SPCA is looking to the public for information after a nine-month-old dog was found in Christchurch with multiple rubber bands tied around his testicles in an attempt to castrate him.

Christchurch dog rescued by SPCA. Source: SPCA

The mixed-breed tan and white dog was found on Wednesday morning by a member of the public in Bishopdale Park in Christchurch.

The SPCA said in a Facebook post today that the rubber bands had caused his testicles to swell and bleed and would have caused “a great deal of pain”.

The dog, since named Dave, has now had surgery and has been castrated.

“He is healing well after surgery, has been given pain relief and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Castrating a dog should only ever be performed by a veterinarian and we just want to remind people that attempting to carry out this procedure with make-shift materials at home is illegal,” SPCA inspector Sam Cairns said.

“This dog has suffered significantly and it is fortunate that he was found in time to receive urgent treatment so he wasn’t left to suffer anymore,” Cairns said.

The SPCA want to hear from anyone who was near Bishopdale park on Wednesday and may recognise the dog pictured.