Christchurch dairy raided for the sixth time in four months

Christchurch's Ferry Road Night 'n Day dairy has been robbed for the sixth time in the last four months.

Police confirmed they got the call just before 5am today when two thieves brandishing an iron bar punched a store attendant in the head when they were unable to get cigarettes from a new steel cabinet.

They left with a small amount of cash and cigarettes which were not secured in the dispenser.

Night'n Day Chief Executive Tony Allison told 1 NEWS the new dispenser, which includes a steel cage and iPad based operating system, was only installed yesterday.

Mr Allison says the new technology means it will be a waste of time trying to rip-off cigarettes from the store in the future.

The store recently beefed up security in response to the spate of robberies, installing additional CCTV cameras.

Police are currently looking at vision from those cameras as they begin their investigation.

Mr Allison says this morning's incident was probably the scariest with thieves acting more aggressively toward the shop attendant after failing to get all they wanted.