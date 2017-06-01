 

Christchurch cyclist's crash ordeal sparks question - should drivers leave gaps for other road users?

Being courteous on the road by leaving a gap or letting in another car might seem like a good idea but you could end up in court if your kind deed goes wrong.

A Christchurch cyclist says a driver attempting to be courteous to other cars ended up putting her in hospital.
Source: Seven Sharp

Christchurch cyclist Mary Van Tongeren was struck and injured by a van driver under those circumstances while she was on her bike.

The driver was "booked for careless use causing injury," according to Miss Van Tongeren.

She is planning on getting back on her bike soon and harbours no hard feelings for the motorist who struck her.

Simon Douglas from AA has some advice for both motorists and cyclists.

He says good driver deeds like letting other motorists in should be promoted.

"Particularly in your busy congested CBD areas it's really good behaviour for motorists to let others into and out of those intersections," says Mr Douglas.

"Don't assume that everybody's stopping. Just because some drivers have stopped to let you in, it's your obligation to make sure the way is completely clear before you proceed."

"If I can't see the cars coming onto the main road I assume there's going to be somebody there, I slow down, hover on the brakes and I make sure that I've got clear traffic before I continue as a cyclist because I am after all the most vulnerable user in that equation," he says.

