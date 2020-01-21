Christchurch cycling group collects leftover café food to help feed homeless

The Mish is a Christchurch group with a passion for cycling and helping others.

The group collects leftover food from different establishments across the city and drop it off at Christchurch City Mission, all while riding their bikes.

One of the volunteers, Vivien Bloor, does a collection run once every two weeks.

“I do the ride from about 7am in the morning. It takes about an hour or so, then I take it to the night shelter,” says Ms Bloor.

“It's great for me - it’s done early in the day and I really enjoy it. It’s on a bike, I get fresh air, exercise and there’s really cool people in the café’s doing a really good thing for people at the City Mission.”

There are two collection runs in the central city and north.

Hamish Grant set up the northern run, but he tragically died last year when he was hit by a car on a training ride.

Now one of the volunteers, Tim Wilson, takes care of things.

“I’m sure he'd be really rapt that it's still going strong, that we're able to tell other people, like we’re doing now, about how you can get involved,” says Mr Wilson.

The run happens every morning, rain or shine.

“It’s not about bad weather, it’s about inappropriate clothing so you gear up for it and go for it. There are some guys and women who have been out there all night and haven’t got somewhere to live, haven’t got warmth, basic needs, food, so I can’t complain.

“For an hour going out collecting food, it’s a small thing,” adds Ms Bloor.

“We’re just a little cog in a big thing that makes stuff happen for people,” she said.

But City Mission views them as more than that.

“They might say they're just a small cog but the reality is, it’s that culmination or that integral part of making everything tick along and operate in the way we do,” says Matthew Mark of the Christchurch City Mission.

“So they may undersell themselves, but they really are amazing for us.”

And Mr Wilson has big dreams for the little group.