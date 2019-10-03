TODAY |

Christchurch Councillor says leak of accusations against him politically motivated

The Christchurch city councillor under investigation for allegedly sending "grossly inappropriate messages" to young people has released text and Facebook content from three of the complainants.

The move from Deon Swiggs comes after revelations a retired High Court judge will conduct a full investigation into the claims.

Mr Swiggs says the timing of the leak of the accusations to media was politically motivated.

Complaints have led Mayor Lianne Dalziel to temporarily ban the councillor for events involving young people. Source: 1 NEWS

"I believe the leak to the media at the same time voting papers were sent out is not coincidental," he said.

Mr Swiggs has repeatedly denied all allegations, and is now considering seeking a judicial review of the process.

Deon Swiggs is accused of sending "grossly inappropriate messages" to young people. Source: 1 NEWS
