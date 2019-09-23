TODAY |

Christchurch councillor accused of inappropriate conduct no show at meeting

Thomas Mead
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Thomas Mead

Christchurch City Councillor Deon Swiggs has failed to show up at a council meeting this morning, a day after he revealed himself as the local body politician under investigation over alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor.

His name was not read out in the apologies, indicating he had also not advised the council he would be absent. Repeated attempts by 1 NEWS to contact him over email and text have also gone unanswered. Other councillors say they have not been able to contact him since the news first broke on Thursday.

Christchurch City Councillor, Deon Swiggs. Source: Christchurch City Council.

A retired High Court judge, John Matthews, has been appointed to assess a code of conduct complaint made against Mr Swiggs over a series of Facebook messages.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel, who was late to this morning’s meeting, has said the complainants described a “pattern of behaviour and messages” they were concerned about. Mr Swiggs was banned by the mayor from attending meetings where he would be in contact with young people.

Yesterday, Mr Swiggs has sent a statement denying allegations of misconduct and confirming he will co-operate fully with the inquiry.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Complaints have led Mayor Lianne Dalziel to temporarily ban the councillor for events involving young people. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Thomas Mead
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:15
'We're a first world country' - Winston Peters lashes out at 'circus'-like RWC streaming issues
2
'I'm not receiving enough income to cover my basic needs' - beneficiary says
3
University of Canterbury student found dead in Ilam property
4
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
5
Four children taken to hospital following school bus crash in Mount Maunganui
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:43

Government invests in $620m Manawatū Gorge replacement highway
01:58

Covering Climate Now: Katikati farmer embracing challenge to reduce carbon emissions
01:15

'We're a first world country' - Winston Peters lashes out at 'circus'-like RWC streaming issues

Royal Commission: Sex offender at gatherings with abuse survivors