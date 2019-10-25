TODAY |

Christchurch cops use pedal power in crackdown on distracted drivers

Jordan Oppert
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Jordan Oppert

Motorists in Christchurch can expect to see more police on push-bikes this summer, especially at peak periods.

The aim is to crack down on drivers using cell phones, running red lights and not wearing seatbelts at inner city intersections.

It’s an $80 fine for using a cell phone and $150 for not wearing a seatbelt, as well as demerit points.

Constable Ben Rutherford says when traffic is crawling, they see drivers getting distracted by all sorts of things.

“We see people eating cereal, putting on makeup.. drivers with cats and dogs on their laps,” he said.

Cycle cops are a growing trend around the world, as they’re able to be more agile. A 30km speed limit in Christchurch’s CBD and flat roads makes it particularly viable.

Christchurch road policing’s senior sergeant Chris Scott says staff love being on the bikes, as opposed to in a car.

“Being out in the sun and fresh air… it’s particularly good for their physical health and their mental health,” he said.

They will be the target of special patrols this summer by a squad of police on bicycles. Source: 1 NEWS
