Christchurch company wins big at Accessibility Awards for tireless work to ensure inclusion of deaf community

A Christchurch business received the top award at a ceremony in Auckland, after its tireless work to ensure the deaf community is not excluded.

Christchurch company Sign Equity teaches New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) to businesses, community groups and individuals. Source: 1 NEWS

Sign Equity, which teaches New Zealand Sign Language to businesses, community groups and individuals, was named Supreme Winner at the Accessibility Awards for Business last night, also winning the award for Social Inclusion.

It’s one of a number of businesses that have been recognised for considering the needs of New Zealanders with disabilities, with the winners decided by public vote.

Driving Miss Daisy in Auckland’s Māngere Bridge was celebrated for providing accessible transportation, and AUT was praised for being the best accessible education provider.

Other winners included The Warehouse Group for being the best accessibility retailer and Tauranga company Next Step New Zealand for being the best accessibility service provider.

Sign Equity founder Julie Fraser grew up deaf, and has dealt with many communication barriers that she hopes to remove for others.

Her company’s slogan is, ‘bridging the gap’.

“What we do is focus on teaching basic New Zealand sign language and deaf culture to businesses, individuals and community groups,” Ms Fraser said.

It’s believed one in four kiwis have access needs.