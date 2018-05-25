 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Christchurch City Council identifies 29 buildings with same cladding as London's Grenfell Tower

share
Laura Twyman

Laura Twyman 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Christchurch City Council's identified 29 buildings with the highly combustible polyethylene cladding, found to be a fault of London’s deadly Grenfell tower fire.

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo, smoke rises from Grenfell Tower in London. An inquiry into last year's devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in west London is set to begin on Monday May 21, 2018, with two weeks of tributes to the 71 people who died. The statements from friends and family members are meant to keep the victims at the center of the inquiry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

Grenfell Tower.

Source: Associated Press

It comes after Auckland Council yesterday named 25 buildings with the panels, and Wellington City Council revealed it had 18 buildings in the same position.

The Christchurch City Council says most of the buildings it's identified met the expectations in place at the time they were built, but seven buildings had records indicating their cladding did not comply with acceptable solutions.

"We have sent letters to the owners of these buildings for them to seek expert advice," says Robert Wright, head of building consenting.

"None of these buildings have a ‘sleeping use’ so are not considered unsafe," he said.

Mr Wright says one other building has been identified as over seven metres, with no sprinkler system and using ‘FR panels’ to meet the acceptable solutions.

Seventeen buildings in Christchurch were identified with semi-combustible FR panels.

PWC, Spark, TVNZ, certain Auckland Hospital buildings, and Waitakere Stadium are among those found to have the cladding with a flammable polyethylene core in Auckland.

A number of apartments have also been identified.

Auckland Council ensures the buildings aren’t dangerous.

Neither Wellington nor Christchurch Council have publicly named their affected buildings.

Related

Laura Twyman

01:58
In June 2017, 70 people died when the residential tower caught on fire.

Twenty-five Auckland buildings feature same cladding as London’s Grenfell tower

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

00:39
2
Tonga's Jason Taumalolo. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'We are passionate about our heritage' - Jason Taumalolo re-commits to Mate Ma'a Tonga

3
TJ Perenara and girlfriend Greer Samuel.

Congratulations! All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara announces engagement with girlfriend Greer Samuel

4
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

02:04
5
Cooper thinks the pair are ‘probably better’ for the experience.

Mountain biker Anton Cooper reflects on Comm Games rivalry with Sam Gaze – 'He has this anger when he races'

01:53
Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

Governance of 90 Mile Beach in limbo due to 'embarrassing' tribal stoush

Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

01:18
Phil Goff, however, denied the claims but says he takes the allegations seriously.

'It's just not acceptable' – group of Auckland councillors accuse Mayor of not acting on culture of bullying in his office

Phil Goff denies the claims, but says he takes the allegations seriously.


01:47

Cost of vegetables could rise because of flooding in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, supplier warns

Grower Leaderbrand, which supplies the big supermarkets, saw significant crop losses and is warning of a supply shortage.

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather slowly improves as we head into the weekend

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 