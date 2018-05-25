Christchurch City Council identifies 29 buildings with same cladding as London's Grenfell Tower

The Christchurch City Council's identified 29 buildings with the highly combustible polyethylene cladding, found to be a fault of London’s deadly Grenfell tower fire.



Grenfell Tower. Source: Associated Press

It comes after Auckland Council yesterday named 25 buildings with the panels, and Wellington City Council revealed it had 18 buildings in the same position.

The Christchurch City Council says most of the buildings it's identified met the expectations in place at the time they were built, but seven buildings had records indicating their cladding did not comply with acceptable solutions.

"We have sent letters to the owners of these buildings for them to seek expert advice," says Robert Wright, head of building consenting.

"None of these buildings have a ‘sleeping use’ so are not considered unsafe," he said.

Mr Wright says one other building has been identified as over seven metres, with no sprinkler system and using ‘FR panels’ to meet the acceptable solutions.



Seventeen buildings in Christchurch were identified with semi-combustible FR panels.

PWC, Spark, TVNZ, certain Auckland Hospital buildings, and Waitakere Stadium are among those found to have the cladding with a flammable polyethylene core in Auckland.

A number of apartments have also been identified.

Auckland Council ensures the buildings aren’t dangerous.

