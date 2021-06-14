Christchurch charity printing cards for disabled people that breaks down barriers for people in the community

Kilmarnock in Christchurch is a commercial workplace that doubles as a charity, employing people to work in areas such as food processing, e-waste recycling, packaging of goods and assembly of components.

But it’s also part of a new scheme breaking down barriers for disabled people in the community.

It prints Hapai cards, each card bears symbols showing an individual’s limitations, so if he or she goes out to a café for example, staff there know how to help.

A new job being created that is being called a “game-changer” for disabled people.