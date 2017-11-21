 

Christchurch car crash leaves three injured

A car crash in Christchurch this morning has left one person hospitalised and three injured.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Edgeware and Springfield Roads, in the suburb of St Albans, around 8:30am this morning.

The Fire Service had to extricate one person who was trapped in the vehicle.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were sent to the scene and the patients' injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

Police are advising delays in the area whilst they clean up the road.

news

