Christchurch business inundated with orders after Jacinda Ardern wears its earrings

A Christchurch recyclable plastic company has been inundated with orders after the Prime Minister wore a pair of its ‘huia feather’ earrings at a recent announcement.

Remix Plastic makes jewellery, and other items, out of Tūranga library’s 3D printer waste.

Artist Anthea Madill chips up the plastic, melts it into sheets and then laser cuts designs out of them.

Remix Plastic uses its products as a vehicle to educate people about living sustainably.

Her huia feather earrings symbolise the unintended consequences of fashion, after the huia bird was made extinct in 1905 through the demand for its feathers.

Since the Prime Minister was spotted in them, Remix Plastics has had more than 800 orders.

Ms Madill says she is overwhelmed and honoured.