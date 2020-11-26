Christchurch boy's heartfelt video appeal to 'The Rock' to help end domestic violence goes viral

TODAY |

A Christchurch schoolboy's heartfelt video appeal to Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to help end domestic violence has gone viral.

Five-year-old Angelou Brown is a small voice gunning for big change.

“My Dad is Samoan, so I'm pretty sure you're his cousin,” the five-year-old says in the video.

In just a day, the video has amassed more than 800,000 views.

Angelou's Dad Matt founded the movement She Is Not Your Rehab' after years spent witnessing the abuse of his own mother, who is now gravely sick. 

“My childhood was very traumatic, if there was anything I could compare it to, visually would be Once Were Warriors,” he said.

They're now hoping Johnson will lend his weight to the cause.

Johnson's US agent told 1 NEWS he'll make sure the superstar sees the clip.

