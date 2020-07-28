TODAY |

Christchurch-based aerospace company unveils new suborbital spaceplane

Source:  1 NEWS

A Christchurch-based aerospace company has unveiled its new suborbital spaceplane today, called the MK-II Aurora. 

The MK-II Aurora. Source: Supplied

Dawn Aerospace says it'll one day be able to launch satellites into space.

Chief technology officer Stefan Powell calls it a "massive step forward in space transportation".

Unlike traditional rockets, the MK-II Aurora is hoped to be able to land and refuel at an airport, reaching altitudes of up to 100km - the border of space - in its flights.

Mr Powell says they could use the spaceplanes to "access space daily", without disposable rocket debris polluting the ocean.

Its next iteration, the MK-III Aurora,will be 94 per cent reusable, Dawn Aerospace says.

The company claims to have a memorandum of understanding with Waitaki District Council to let them fly suborbitals out of Oamaru Airport.

Test flights will begin later this year, Dawn Aerospace says.

New Zealand
Science
Christchurch and Canterbury
Space
Technology
New Zealand
