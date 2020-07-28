Christchurch-based aerospace company unveils new suborbital spaceplane

A Christchurch-based aerospace company has unveiled its new suborbital spaceplane today, called the MK-II Aurora.

The MK-II Aurora. Source: Supplied

Dawn Aerospace says it'll one day be able to launch satellites into space.

Chief technology officer Stefan Powell calls it a "massive step forward in space transportation".

Unlike traditional rockets, the MK-II Aurora is hoped to be able to land and refuel at an airport, reaching altitudes of up to 100km - the border of space - in its flights.

Mr Powell says they could use the spaceplanes to "access space daily", without disposable rocket debris polluting the ocean.

Its next iteration, the MK-III Aurora,will be 94 per cent reusable, Dawn Aerospace says.

The company claims to have a memorandum of understanding with Waitaki District Council to let them fly suborbitals out of Oamaru Airport.