Christchurch Art exhibition hopes to destigmatise social housing

Alison Pugh, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

An exhibition in Christchurch featuring the work of social housing tenants is highlighting the transformative effect of art. 

The project features the works of 35 council residents. Source: 1 NEWS

The project features the works of 35 council residents, some who say art has saved their lives. 

Just a few years ago, Lewis Trembath lost is wife, his house and his will to go on after ending up homeless living under a tree in Kyle Park.

After finding his council unit, sketching became Lewis' therapy. 

"For me, art has been my sanity. It's been a life saver." 

His creativity has caught on, so much so it's lead to this exhibition at Christchurch's prestigious art centre. 

Its showcasing work by social housing tenants from the Ōtautahi community trust and for many it's been transformative. 

"I live on my own, it's nice to get painting and I feel happy afterwards. Paintings bring happiness to people," says artist Jane Essex. 

For Lewis, the exhibition has been a chance to destigmatise social housing. 

"This stigma I feel at the moment, we're all dole bludgers, beneficiaries. Almost like we haven't paid taxes at any point of our lives." 

They are hoping the concept can be taken to more social housing groups across the country, to help brighten the days of others. 

New Zealand
Alison Pugh
Christchurch and Canterbury
Arts and Culture
