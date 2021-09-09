Christchurch Airport evacuated after 'item of interest' found by police

Police and aviation security have cleared the first floor of the Christchurch airport building.

Christchurch Airport. Source: istock.com

The Aviation Security Service told 1News an Avsec officer identified what appeared to be an "Improvised Explosive Device (IED)" at one of the security screening points at Christchurch airport this morning.

Avsec incident protocols were quickly activated and the area isolated before police were called in.

A police spokesperson has since told 1News it was not a bomb threat but would not reveal what prompted the evacuation.

"An item of interest has been located at Christchurch Airport," the spokesperson said.

"Police were made aware around 8am. The domestic terminal is in the process of being evacuated as a precaution."