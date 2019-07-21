Christchurch airport arrivals take off as national rate dives

Increasing numbers of overseas visitors have been touching down at Christchurch Airport, despite a drop in the total international arrivals in New Zealand.

International arrivals fell 5.8 per cent nationally in the past year, but at Christchurch International the number of arrivals rose 8.5 per cent.

The increase included a large number of Chinese travellers.

Christchurch Airport's chief commercial officer, Justin Watson, said the positive result was fantastic to see.