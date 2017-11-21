Christchurch air rifle incident leaves one with minor injuries

Source:
An air rifle incident that occurred in a Christchurch suburb late last night has left one person with minor injuries.
Police were called to the scene in Shirley around 10.30pm yesterday.
Detective Sergeant Mike Freeman of Canterbury's Metro Crime said one person has been treated for minor injuries.
"Enquiries are underway in relation to this incident," Detective Freeman said.
"Canterbury Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around this time last night and remembers seeing anything suspicious."
