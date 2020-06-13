Christchurch Adventure Park reopens for business for third time after weathering Covid-19 lockdown

Christchurch’s Adventure Park has reopened for the third time in as many years after enduring fires, flood and now the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, like many tourism operators, the park has been forced to make changes.

Adventure Park general manager Anne Newman said financially, the closure has “impacted us quite heavily”.

“We've had to make some job cuts ... We've also used the time to relook at our operation,” she said.

The Adventure Park has since scaled back its hours, now opening from Wednesday through to Sunday.

“What we know about the Christchurch market is they generally ride once or twice a week and to encapture the Christchurch market, we've had to adjust some of our operating timeline,” said operations manager Charlie Loin.

The team knows how hard work and resilience can pay off, however.



The tourist attraction was forced to close for 10 months just weeks after their grand opening after the Port Hills fire tore through their multimillion-dollar facility.